Left Menu

Gas Leak in Pharma City: Workers Hospitalized

Two workers were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas at a pharma company in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Anakapalli district. One is critically ill. The chemical leak occurred during a transfer operation, and authorities are investigating potential criminal liability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anakapalle | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:55 IST
Gas Leak in Pharma City: Workers Hospitalized
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, two workers were hospitalized after reportedly inhaling toxic gas. The mishap occurred in the production block of a private pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district on Monday morning.

District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha disclosed that the workers, identified as helpers, were exposed to the gas during a chemical reaction. While one worker remains in critical condition, the other has stabilized, Sinha informed the Press Trust of India.

The incident is being investigated to determine any potential criminal liabilities. The gas leak took place during the chemical transfer into a scrubber. The affected workers are receiving medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024