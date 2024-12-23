Gas Leak in Pharma City: Workers Hospitalized

In a concerning incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, two workers were hospitalized after reportedly inhaling toxic gas. The mishap occurred in the production block of a private pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district on Monday morning.

District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha disclosed that the workers, identified as helpers, were exposed to the gas during a chemical reaction. While one worker remains in critical condition, the other has stabilized, Sinha informed the Press Trust of India.

The incident is being investigated to determine any potential criminal liabilities. The gas leak took place during the chemical transfer into a scrubber. The affected workers are receiving medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)