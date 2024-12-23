North Korea's Military Manoeuvres Intensify Amid Russia-Ukraine War

South Korea's military has noted indications of North Korea's plans to dispatch additional troops and armed support, such as suicide drones, to aid Russia's ongoing war efforts in Ukraine.

North Korea previously supplied 240mm multiple rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled howitzers. Recent intelligence points to enhanced production of suicide drones after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Kim Jong Un has prioritized the development and mass production of suicide drones, with an eye on increasing global military competition, as per state media. Reports suggest that North Korea's growing ties with Russia could result in further regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)