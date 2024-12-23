Left Menu

North Korea's Military Manoeuvres Intensify Amid Russia-Ukraine War

South Korea's military reports North Korea's preparation to send more troops and weapons, including suicide drones, to Russia in support of its conflict with Ukraine. This deepening military alliance with Moscow could exacerbate regional tensions as North Korea aims to modernize its forces and conduct strategic provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:32 IST
South Korea's military has noted indications of North Korea's plans to dispatch additional troops and armed support, such as suicide drones, to aid Russia's ongoing war efforts in Ukraine.

North Korea previously supplied 240mm multiple rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled howitzers. Recent intelligence points to enhanced production of suicide drones after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Kim Jong Un has prioritized the development and mass production of suicide drones, with an eye on increasing global military competition, as per state media. Reports suggest that North Korea's growing ties with Russia could result in further regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

