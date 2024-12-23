Left Menu

Dollar Surge Intensifies Amid Global Rate Uncertainty

The dollar reached a two-year high as markets digest central bank meetings projecting diverging rate cuts for 2025. The Fed's predicted measured rate cuts propelled U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. Meanwhile, the euro declined sharply against the dollar, reflecting varying central bank strategies.

Updated: 23-12-2024 15:27 IST
In currency markets, the dollar reached a two-year high against the euro as global investors continue to navigate the implications of recent central bank meetings. The Federal Reserve's projections for measured rate cuts have propelled Treasury yields and strengthened the dollar, impacting foreign economies, particularly emerging markets.

The euro saw a decline to $1.0418 amid diverging central bank expectations, with the European Central Bank signaling potential interest rate cuts if inflation continues to ease towards targets. Meanwhile, the U.S. government's avoidance of a shutdown buoyed investor sentiment, providing a temporary positive outlook for financial markets.

As the year-end approaches, the yen faces potential intervention from Japanese authorities due to its weakened position against the dollar. The currency's ongoing struggles are highlighted by a strong dollar and persisting interest rate disparities, raising concerns of rapid movement in thinly liquid markets.

