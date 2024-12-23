Left Menu

Gujarat Tightens Hospital SOPs to Curb Malpractice

The Gujarat government introduced stricter Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for cardiology, radiology, and neonatal care in PMJAY-MA hospitals following deaths from botched procedures. The new SOPs aim to prevent malpractice and ensure proper treatment, mandating detailed record-keeping and hospital requirements, in response to previous incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:38 IST
Gujarat Tightens Hospital SOPs to Curb Malpractice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has implemented new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cardiology, radiology, and neonatal procedures in hospitals empanelled under the PMJAY-MA scheme. This move, announced by state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, aims to curb malpractice after patient deaths at an Ahmedabad hospital.

Investigations revealed that Khyati Multispeciality Hospital falsely categorized patients as emergency cases to expedite approval for unnecessary angioplasties, enabling them to claim funds under the PMJAY scheme. In response, the government mandates detailed documentation and compliance with specific healthcare standards.

This includes mandatory CD/videography uploads for angioplasty procedures and the presence of full-time specialists in hospitals offering neonatal and cardiology services. The government also imposed penalties and suspensions on hospitals violating these guidelines. The effort reflects Gujarat's commitment to safeguarding patient welfare and enhancing healthcare quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024