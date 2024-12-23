Gujarat Tightens Hospital SOPs to Curb Malpractice

The Gujarat government has implemented new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cardiology, radiology, and neonatal procedures in hospitals empanelled under the PMJAY-MA scheme. This move, announced by state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, aims to curb malpractice after patient deaths at an Ahmedabad hospital.

Investigations revealed that Khyati Multispeciality Hospital falsely categorized patients as emergency cases to expedite approval for unnecessary angioplasties, enabling them to claim funds under the PMJAY scheme. In response, the government mandates detailed documentation and compliance with specific healthcare standards.

This includes mandatory CD/videography uploads for angioplasty procedures and the presence of full-time specialists in hospitals offering neonatal and cardiology services. The government also imposed penalties and suspensions on hospitals violating these guidelines. The effort reflects Gujarat's commitment to safeguarding patient welfare and enhancing healthcare quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)