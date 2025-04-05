Delhi Joins Ayushman Bharat: Landmark Rollout of PMJAY Healthcare Scheme

In a significant move for healthcare accessibility in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi. The national capital, thus, becomes the latest region to benefit from the Centre's flagship healthcare program, adding its name as the 35th state and Union Territory onboard.

Expressing her appreciation, CM Gupta congratulated Delhi's residents, attributing the successful inclusion to efforts by the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh criticized prior administration delays under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and revealed that beneficiary registration for the scheme would commence on April 10.

Highlighting logistical progress, Singh emphasized imminent infrastructure upgrades and announced improvements to existing health facilities. Furthermore, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Health Authority, officials declared that the scheme's execution represents a milestone, broadening coverage once limited to 34 states and Union Territories across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)