Vinod Kambli Hospitalized: Brain Clots Discovered

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized in Thane after medical tests revealed brain clots, doctors reported on Monday.

Kambli, aged 52, was initially admitted at Akruti Hospital on Saturday following complaints of a urinary infection and cramps, according to Dr. Vivek Trivedi.

A subsequent series of tests uncovered the brain clots. His health is under constant monitoring, with further tests scheduled for Tuesday. In addition, hospital in-charge S Singh has offered Kambli free lifetime medical treatment.

