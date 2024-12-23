Vinod Kambli Hospitalized: Brain Clots Discovered
Vinod Kambli, former Indian cricketer, has been admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane due to brain clots. Initially hospitalized for urinary infection and cramps, further examinations revealed his condition. Doctors are closely monitoring his health and will conduct additional tests. The hospital offers him lifelong free treatment.
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized in Thane after medical tests revealed brain clots, doctors reported on Monday.
Kambli, aged 52, was initially admitted at Akruti Hospital on Saturday following complaints of a urinary infection and cramps, according to Dr. Vivek Trivedi.
A subsequent series of tests uncovered the brain clots. His health is under constant monitoring, with further tests scheduled for Tuesday. In addition, hospital in-charge S Singh has offered Kambli free lifetime medical treatment.
