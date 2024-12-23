Tensions Rise as North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces
More than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have reportedly been killed or wounded while fighting in Russia's Kursk region. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warns of potential further North Korean military support for Russia and urges global allies to respond effectively, citing this as a significant international threat.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's Kursk region, a claim that underscores the growing complexity in the ongoing conflict.
North Korean troop involvement signifies an intensifying alliance with Moscow, as Pyongyang is projected to send more personnel and military equipment. Zelenskiy expressed his concerns on social media and pledged robust responses to these developments.
The Ukrainian leader also called on international allies for effective measures against this cooperation, suggesting that the global costs of instability could far outweigh earlier diplomatic efforts. This underlines the vital need for a coordinated and strategic international approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North-Korean-troops
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- Pyongyang
- Kursk-region
- allies
- response
- soldiers
- conflict
ALSO READ
Ukraine Calls Key Allies Meeting for Strategic Talks
France's Political Chessboard: Macron's Search for Allies
Kohli Rallies Team Ahead of Crucial Test, Amid Pressure and Strategy Decisions
Opposition Rallies Over Adani Controversy: A Call for Justice
EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia and Allies Amid Ukraine Conflict