Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's Kursk region, a claim that underscores the growing complexity in the ongoing conflict.

North Korean troop involvement signifies an intensifying alliance with Moscow, as Pyongyang is projected to send more personnel and military equipment. Zelenskiy expressed his concerns on social media and pledged robust responses to these developments.

The Ukrainian leader also called on international allies for effective measures against this cooperation, suggesting that the global costs of instability could far outweigh earlier diplomatic efforts. This underlines the vital need for a coordinated and strategic international approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)