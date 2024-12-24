Nursing Excellence Shines at BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024

Left Menu

BD India, in conjunction with the Infusion Nurses Society, hosted the BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024 during the 12th Annual INS National Conference. The event aimed to recognize nursing professionals' expertise and enhance infusion practices across India. Teams from across the nation participated, showcasing their knowledge and dedication.

BD India, in collaboration with the Infusion Nurses Society (INS), recently concluded the BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024 during the 12th Annual INS National Conference, promoting innovation in infusion therapy.

Over 15,000 nurses from 1,000 hospitals across 400 cities participated in the event, which included regional rounds held nationwide. The quiz aimed to highlight the critical role played by infusion nurses in advancing patient care, aligning with BD's mission to enhance health standards.

The grand finale in Hyderabad featured four rigorous rounds, with Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital from Chennai taking first place. The INS Pre-conference workshop, Skillathon, emphasized practical skill development, earning widespread praise for its impactful sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

