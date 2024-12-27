Jo Malone's Expansion Amidst Political Drama and Loss

Jo Malone London, renowned for its signature fragrances, is set to capitalize on the post-pandemic retail revival by opening a dozen new stores outside of London.

Amid this business optimism, a political skirmish unfolds as Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch accuse each other's parties of inflating membership figures to assert superiority. The controversy centers around Reform UK's claim of surpassing Conservative membership for the first time.

In other news, the financial world mourns the loss of Richard D. Parsons, the former Citigroup chair who played a pivotal role during the financial crisis and led Time Warner through challenging times, has died at 76.

(With inputs from agencies.)