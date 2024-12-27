Left Menu

New US Jobless Claims Hold Steady as Richard Parsons Dies at 76

In recent US news, jobless claims dropped, showing a stable labor market while American media and finance veteran Richard Parsons died at age 76. Other headlines include New York imposing fines on fossil fuel companies, a Christmas taxi accident in NYC, bird flu mutations found, and a settlement involving BioNTech's vaccine royalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST
The latest US domestic news highlights a slight dip in jobless claims, suggesting a cooling yet stable labor market. This trend may influence the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates.

Meanwhile, influential media and finance figure Richard Parsons has passed away at 76. Parsons, who led Time Warner and helped Citigroup during financial turbulence, was a notable business leader.

Other major stories include a hefty fine on fossil fuel companies in New York, a tragic taxi incident on Christmas Day in NYC, mutations in the bird flu virus detected by the CDC, different Christmas messages from Biden and Trump, a BioNTech settlement over vaccine royalties, a dead body found in a United flight's wheel well, and Trump naming an envoy to Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

