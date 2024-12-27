Wall Street's Santa Claus Rally Faces Correction Amid Volatile Tech Stocks

In a downturn that overshadowed a robust week, tech and growth stocks caused Wall Street's main indexes to fall on Friday. This came despite market optimism usually associated with a traditionally strong trading period.

The yield on U.S. Treasury notes, including the 10-year benchmark note, increased, posing challenges for rate-sensitive stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, and Microsoft, which faced significant declines. As Jay Woods of Freedom Capital Markets noted, this marks the start of a 'healthy correction' in tech sectors, spanning over the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, Wall Street looks to close the week with gains amid the 'Santa Claus rally,' serving as a buffer against the previous week's Federal Reserve-related losses. The focus now shifts to upcoming market indicators, such as the December jobs report.

