Left Menu

Wall Street's Santa Claus Rally Faces Correction Amid Volatile Tech Stocks

Tech and growth stocks have dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower at the end of a strong week driven by market expectations. Rate-sensitive growth stocks, including Nvidia and Tesla, fell. Despite declines, major indexes indicate weekly gains as they enter the 'Santa Claus rally' period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:04 IST
Wall Street's Santa Claus Rally Faces Correction Amid Volatile Tech Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a downturn that overshadowed a robust week, tech and growth stocks caused Wall Street's main indexes to fall on Friday. This came despite market optimism usually associated with a traditionally strong trading period.

The yield on U.S. Treasury notes, including the 10-year benchmark note, increased, posing challenges for rate-sensitive stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, and Microsoft, which faced significant declines. As Jay Woods of Freedom Capital Markets noted, this marks the start of a 'healthy correction' in tech sectors, spanning over the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, Wall Street looks to close the week with gains amid the 'Santa Claus rally,' serving as a buffer against the previous week's Federal Reserve-related losses. The focus now shifts to upcoming market indicators, such as the December jobs report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024