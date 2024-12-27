Left Menu

Bird Flu Mutation Sparks Concern, Not Alarm

A CDC report indicates that the bird flu virus mutated inside a patient in Louisiana, raising potential concerns about its ability to better bind to human receptors. Although the finding is significant, experts like Michael Osterholm emphasize that it is not yet cause for alarm or evidence of human-to-human transmissibility.

Updated: 27-12-2024 22:11 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that a mutation of the bird flu virus was identified in a Louisiana patient. This case marks the first severe bird flu instance in the United States, although scientists caution that the mutation is concerning but not yet alarming.

According to Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, the mutation could potentially allow the virus to latch onto human respiratory receptors more effectively. This interaction, likened to a key turning a lock, has not yet resulted in increased human-to-human transmission.

The affected individual, who is above 65 and had contact with infected birds, was hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms. Despite the mutation findings, the CDC maintains that the risk to the general public remains low and emphasizes ongoing monitoring of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

