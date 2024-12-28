Crackdown on Substandard Drugs: Ensuring Safety in Pharmaceuticals

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified 41 drug samples as 'not of standard quality' after testing in central drug laboratories in November, according to official sources. Simultaneously, 70 drug samples that underwent testing in state labs were also flagged as NSQ during the same period.

Drug samples deemed NSQ failed to meet specified quality parameters, though officials stress this pertains only to the specific batch tested and does not imply widespread issues across other products in the market.

Concerningly, two samples were classified as spurious in November, sourced by the Bihar Drugs Control Authority and CDSCO in Ghaziabad. These drugs were manufactured illegally, exploiting brand names of other companies. Regular actions are coordinated with state regulators to identify and remove such substandard and counterfeit drugs from circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)