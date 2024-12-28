Left Menu

Crackdown on Substandard Drugs: Ensuring Safety in Pharmaceuticals

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported 41 drug samples as 'not of standard quality' from central laboratories in November. Additionally, 70 state drugs lab samples were identified as NSQ. Two spurious drug samples emerged, produced by unauthorized manufacturers under brand names of known companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:39 IST
Crackdown on Substandard Drugs: Ensuring Safety in Pharmaceuticals
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified 41 drug samples as 'not of standard quality' after testing in central drug laboratories in November, according to official sources. Simultaneously, 70 drug samples that underwent testing in state labs were also flagged as NSQ during the same period.

Drug samples deemed NSQ failed to meet specified quality parameters, though officials stress this pertains only to the specific batch tested and does not imply widespread issues across other products in the market.

Concerningly, two samples were classified as spurious in November, sourced by the Bihar Drugs Control Authority and CDSCO in Ghaziabad. These drugs were manufactured illegally, exploiting brand names of other companies. Regular actions are coordinated with state regulators to identify and remove such substandard and counterfeit drugs from circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024