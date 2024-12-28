Latest Developments in Global Health Sector

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer treatment Opdivo, enhancing the immune response to cancer.

A U.S. appeals court has reopened a case against Novartis, alleging it paid doctors kickbacks to promote its MS drug Gilenya in violation of the False Claims Act.

Kosovo has reported its first case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled from West Africa. Concurrently, the FDA has suggested standardized asbestos testing for talc products, while the CDC noted new mutations in the US's first severe bird flu case. In financial updates, BioNTech has agreed to a $791.5 million settlement with US health agencies over their COVID-19 vaccine royalties.

