Left Menu

Last hospital in northern Gaza out of service following raid

 The raid, reportedly by Israeli forces, saw some areas of the hospital burnt and severely damaged, including the laboratory, surgical unit and medical store.

UN News | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:16 IST
Last hospital in northern Gaza out of service following raid
An urgent WHO mission to Indonesian Hospital is being planned for Sunday to safely move them to southern Gaza for continued care. Image Credit:

The last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza, Kamal Adwan Hospital, is now out of service, putting the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians remaining in the area at risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Friday.

 The raid, reportedly by Israeli forces, saw some areas of the hospital burnt and severely damaged, including the laboratory, surgical unit and medical store. The director of the hospital, Dr. Abu Safiya, is thought to have been detained during the raid. WHO has lost contact with him.

A number of people were reportedly stripped and forced to walk toward southern Gaza, whilst critically ill patients were forced to relocate to the Indonesian Hospital, which lacks the necessary equipment and supplies to provide adequate care. WHO says that the movement and treatment of patients under such conditions pose grave risks to their survival. An urgent WHO mission to Indonesian Hospital is being planned for Sunday to safely move them to southern Gaza for continued care.

Escalating attacks

The WHO described the raid as part of the “systematic dismantling of the health system”, noting that, over a two-month period, attacks on health workers and the hospitals in the area have taken place almost daily: this week alone, bombardments in its vicinity reportedly killed 50 people, including five health workers from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The deployment of international emergency medical teams has been repeatedly denied and, despite the increasingly dire need for emergency and trauma services and supplies, only 10 out of 21 WHO missions to Kamal Adwan have been partially facilitated between early October and December.

Despite the restrictions, the WHO missions succeeded in delivering 45,000 litres of fuel, medical supplies, blood, and food were delivered, and 114 patients along with 123 of their companions were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. ♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024