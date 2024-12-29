Left Menu

A Year of Health Reforms and Innovations

In 2024, the health ministry introduced major initiatives like extending Ayushman Bharat coverage for seniors, digitizing vaccinations, and focusing on tuberculosis elimination. The ministry also addressed medical infrastructure challenges, improved healthcare worker conditions, and tackled controversies surrounding the NEET exams and medical curriculum reforms.

2024 marked a pivotal year for India's health sector as the ministry implemented key initiatives like extending Ayushman Bharat insurance to seniors, launching the U-WIN portal for vaccination digitization, and intensifying efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.

The RG Kar rape-murder case spurred the ministry to enhance healthcare worker conditions and medical infrastructure amid nationwide demands for legal protections against hospital violence. Meanwhile, leadership changes saw J P Nadda take over as health minister, succeeding Mansukh Mandaviya.

Controversies surrounded the National Medical Commission, especially regarding NEET exams and curriculum reforms. Despite these challenges, the ministry advanced with drone tech for medical deliveries and waived clinical trials for certain drugs, showcasing a commitment to improving healthcare access and innovation.

