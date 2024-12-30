WHO Condemns Devastating Raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, Calls for Action

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed grave concern and outrage following a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, which has rendered the region’s last major health facility non-operational. With over 75,000 Palestinians in the area already under siege for more than 80 days, the systematic dismantling of healthcare services poses a catastrophic threat to their survival.

Initial reports indicate that the raid caused severe damage to key areas of the hospital, including the laboratory, surgical unit, engineering and maintenance department, operations theatre, and the medical store. Parts of the facility were reportedly burned. Earlier in the day, 12 patients and a female health worker were forced to evacuate to the non-functional Indonesian Hospital, where basic care is impossible.

By evening, the hospital was entirely emptied, with 15 critical patients, 50 caregivers, and 20 health workers transferred to the Indonesian Hospital, which lacked the equipment and supplies needed to provide adequate care. WHO has voiced serious concerns about the wellbeing of these critical patients and the Kamal Adwan Hospital director, who was reportedly detained during the raid. Contact with the director has been lost since the attack.

Ongoing Attacks on Healthcare

The Kamal Adwan raid follows months of escalating restrictions and repeated attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in North Gaza. Since October 2024, WHO has verified at least 50 attacks on or near the hospital. Bombardments this week alone reportedly killed 50 people, including five health workers from the hospital.

Humanitarian Efforts Undermined

Despite dire needs for emergency and trauma care, humanitarian missions have been severely restricted. Between October and December, only 10 out of 21 WHO missions to Kamal Adwan were partially facilitated, delivering fuel, medical supplies, and food while transferring patients to Al-Shifa Hospital. However, international emergency medical teams were repeatedly denied entry, leaving hospitals with insufficient support.

With Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals out of service and Al-Awda Hospital barely operational due to recent airstrikes, the healthcare system in North Gaza has reached a breaking point. WHO and its partners’ efforts to sustain operations have been undone by relentless attacks and deteriorating conditions.

Urgent WHO Response and Call to Action

WHO has announced an emergency mission to the Indonesian Hospital to assess the situation, deliver essential supplies, and transfer critical patients to Gaza City for continued care. The organization is also calling for immediate international action to:

Protect Health Facilities and Workers: Health workers, patients, and hospitals must be off-limits and actively protected under international humanitarian law.

Health workers, patients, and hospitals must be off-limits and actively protected under international humanitarian law. Restore Healthcare Access: Urgent measures are needed to rehabilitate hospitals and ensure safe access to medical supplies and personnel.

Urgent measures are needed to rehabilitate hospitals and ensure safe access to medical supplies and personnel. Uphold Humanitarian Principles: The principles of precaution, distinction, and proportionality under international law must be respected.

A Grim Reminder

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital is reminiscent of earlier destruction in Gaza City, where hospitals became battlegrounds. WHO’s repeated calls since October 2023 to protect healthcare services have largely gone unheeded, resulting in devastating consequences for civilians.

“Hospitals, health workers, and patients are not just symbols of humanity; they are lifelines that must never be attacked or used for military purposes,” WHO reiterated.

The international community is urged to act decisively to prevent further loss of life and protect the healthcare system in Gaza.