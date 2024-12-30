Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Bangkok Backpackers' Hotel

Authorities confirmed that three international tourists died after a fire erupted at a hotel in Bangkok's popular backpacker district on Sunday night. The tragic incident occurred at the Ember Hotel, located near Khao San, a district famous for hosting travelers from around the world.

Bangkok's Fire and Rescue Department reported that the fire started on the fifth floor of the six-storey hotel. An on-site Brazilian woman and two men, one American and one Ukrainian, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Officials are conducting investigations to determine the fire's cause.

With 75 individuals on the premises when the fire broke out, officials successfully rescued 34 from the rooftop. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized the importance of safeguarding tourist safety and ordered inspections of fire escape routes in similar establishments. Tourism remains a cornerstone of Thailand's economy, with international arrivals seeing a strong rebound post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)