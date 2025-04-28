Fugitive Nabbed: 25-Year Manhunt Ends with Arrest Near Sahara Mall

Gurugram Police have successfully apprehended a fugitive who evaded capture for 25 years following a firing incident. This arrest marks the end of a protracted manhunt that spanned multiple regions and disguises.

The individual, known both as Rajkumar and Thapa, was initially apprehended in 1997. After securing bail, he vanished and reportedly lived incognito in Nepal and Assam, complicating efforts to track him.

Declared a proclaimed offender, the police placed a Rs 10,000 bounty on his capture. The dedicated efforts by law enforcement culminated in his arrest near Sahara Mall on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)