Trophy Turmoil: AIFF's I-League Blunder Sparks Controversy

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been embroiled in controversy after awarding the I-League trophy to Churchill Brothers, disregarding a stay order from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The decision has ignited backlash from the Goa Football Association (GFA), which has demanded an urgent inquiry into the matter.

The trophy presentation took place just hours after CAS halted AIFF's declaration of Churchill Brothers as I-League champions. AIFF claimed they were unaware of the CAS order due to closure of their secretariat on Sunday. The federation was compelled to retract the trophy the following day.

The GFA has criticized the AIFF for its apparent negligence and lack of communication with the local association. This incident is now set to further complicate the ongoing dispute over points concerning Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari SC, leaving Indian football's reputation at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)