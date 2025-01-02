Norway's Electrifying Journey: A Path to 2025
Norway is making strides towards its goal of selling only electric cars by 2025, with nine out of ten new cars sold last year being battery-powered. This marks significant progress for the country as it aims to become a leader in sustainable transportation.
Norway is rapidly advancing toward an ambitious goal of selling purely electric vehicles by the year 2025. New data reveals that in the last year, nine out of ten new cars sold in the country were battery-operated, highlighting a notable shift in consumer preferences.
The increase in electric vehicle (EV) registrations places Norway closer to its objective of having a fully electrified automobile market within the next two years. The transition is part of the nation's broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions.
The data from last year underscores Norway's leadership in the green transport sector, as it continues to support policies and infrastructures conducive to the growth of electric mobility, setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
