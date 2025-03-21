Left Menu

The Leela: Honored for Sustainable Luxury in Travel + Leisure's 2025 Awards

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been recognized as a Global Vision Honoree by Travel + Leisure for its sustainable and responsible travel initiatives. The Leela's programs include the Leela Ke Phool project, which upcycles floral waste, promoting environmental responsibility and cultural heritage.

New Delhi, India – The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been named a Global Vision Honoree by Travel + Leisure in its prestigious 2025 Global Vision Awards. Recognized for its sustainable luxury initiatives, The Leela is among only 25 winners committed to responsible tourism while preserving India's cultural heritage.

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards celebrate organizations making strides in developing eco-friendly and responsible travel experiences. The selection process is carried out by experts, editors, and correspondents who assess leadership in sustainability, community engagement, and responsible tourism.

CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar stated, "This award underscores our efforts to harmonize luxury with sustainability. Our Leela Ke Phool initiative, which upcycles florals to create incense sticks and cones, embodies our commitment to eco-conscious practices and empowers women artisans, serving as a testament to our dedication to conscious luxury."

(With inputs from agencies.)

