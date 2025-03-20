Left Menu

Rushikonda Project: A Beacon of Sustainable Growth Amidst Controversy

The Rushikonda project, endorsed by YSRCP leader G Amarnath, aims to enhance Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure with a sustainable approach. Despite political controversies, the project is depicted as environmentally conscious and aligns with Visakhapatnam's strategic developmental goals.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:19 IST
In a recent statement, senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath underscored the importance of the Rushikonda project as a vital development for Visakhapatnam's infrastructure.

The project, involving a controversial mansion on Rushikonda Hill, replaced former tourism villas. Amarnath refuted allegations of political motivations, emphasizing that the project secured necessary clearances and prioritizes sustainability.

He clarified misconceptions about its cost and purpose, stating it is meant for public use and aligns with the YSRCP's vision to enhance Visakhapatnam as an executive capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

