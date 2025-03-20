PM Modi Calls on Bharwad Community for Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Gujarat's Bharwad community to embrace natural farming and actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative to plant trees.

Addressing the community virtually at a gathering in Bavaliyali Dham, Modi emphasized the significance of sustainable practices for India's future development.

With a focus on reviving the health of Mother Earth, Modi stressed the role of natural farming and the use of cow dung for soil regeneration. He also highlighted government schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card and urged vaccination for cattle, promising enhanced support for animal rearers.

