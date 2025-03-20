Left Menu

PM Modi Calls on Bharwad Community for Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Bharwad community in Gujarat to adopt natural farming and plant trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. He encouraged them to contribute towards a developed India by 2047 and emphasized the importance of vaccinations and government schemes for cattle rearers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Gujarat's Bharwad community to embrace natural farming and actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative to plant trees.

Addressing the community virtually at a gathering in Bavaliyali Dham, Modi emphasized the significance of sustainable practices for India's future development.

With a focus on reviving the health of Mother Earth, Modi stressed the role of natural farming and the use of cow dung for soil regeneration. He also highlighted government schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card and urged vaccination for cattle, promising enhanced support for animal rearers.

