Speed Bump Miracle: Man Declared Dead Returns to Life

Pandurang Ulpe's incredible story unfolded when a speed breaker saved his life. Declared dead following a heart attack, Ulpe was being transported home for his last rites.

During the journey, his family observed movement in his fingers as the ambulance crossed a speed breaker, prompting them to rush him back to the hospital.

Ulpe, who underwent angioplasty during his hospital stay, walked home two weeks later, defying death, while the initial hospital remains silent on their declaration of his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)