Left Menu

Speed Bump Miracle: Man Declared Dead Returns to Life

Pandurang Ulpe was declared dead after a heart attack but revived when the ambulance carrying him passed over a speed breaker. His family noticed finger movements. He was rushed back to the hospital and underwent angioplasty. After two weeks, he returned home, alive and recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:47 IST
Speed Bump Miracle: Man Declared Dead Returns to Life
  • Country:
  • India

Pandurang Ulpe's incredible story unfolded when a speed breaker saved his life. Declared dead following a heart attack, Ulpe was being transported home for his last rites.

During the journey, his family observed movement in his fingers as the ambulance crossed a speed breaker, prompting them to rush him back to the hospital.

Ulpe, who underwent angioplasty during his hospital stay, walked home two weeks later, defying death, while the initial hospital remains silent on their declaration of his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025