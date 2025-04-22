Australian Election Heats Up: Early Votes Cast Amid Tight Race

Early voting for the Australian federal election kicked off on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor party maintains a narrow lead over the conservative coalition, led by Peter Dutton.

A rise in early and postal voting trends could result in half of eligible Australians casting ballots before the May 3 election date, as per Australia's election commission data. The election's onset matches a dip in popularity for Dutton, largely due to his perceived ideological alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dutton recently withdrew a controversial proposal requiring federal employees to return to full-time office work, a move seen as echoing policies from the Trump era. Meanwhile, recent polling shows Albanese closing the gap swiftly, overturning a six-point deficit to gain a lead of up to nine points this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)