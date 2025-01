Global Health Watch: China's Mental Health Initiative and Pharma Highlights

China's National Health Commission declared plans to bridge existing gaps in mental health services, highlighting initiatives including a hotline and regional centers from 2025 to 2027, focusing primarily on youth challenges.

Eli Lilly has filed a motion to participate in a lawsuit against pharmacies producing inexpensive versions of its drugs, safeguarding its weight-loss and diabetes medications.

Neumora Therapeutics experienced a significant stock decline after their depression drug, navacaprant, failed to improve symptoms in trials, raising concerns for its continual development. Meanwhile, Cencora bolstered its annual profit forecast post absorbing Retina Consultants of America.

(With inputs from agencies.)