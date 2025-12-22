Emcure Launches Landmark Weight Loss Drug in India
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched Poviztra, a semaglutide injection for weight loss, marking a first for an Indian company. The drug is aimed at managing chronic weight issues and reducing cardiovascular risks, amidst India's burgeoning obesity crisis.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has taken a significant step by launching Poviztra, a semaglutide injection designed for weight loss, throughout India as of Monday.
This venture makes Emcure the first Indian company to introduce and distribute Poviztra, a vital addition in the fight against obesity, with prices starting at Rs 8,790 a month.
The CEO, Satish Mehta, emphasized this launch as crucial in providing scientifically proven solutions to manage the widespread obesity crisis affecting millions in India.
