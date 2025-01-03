Left Menu

Seongnam Building Blaze: Multiple People Trapped

A fire in a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, has reportedly trapped multiple people. The blaze is consuming the lower floors of an eight-story structure. No casualties have been confirmed yet. This incident is causing significant concern as emergency services respond to the ongoing situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:57 IST
Seongnam Building Blaze: Multiple People Trapped
fire accident Image Credit:

A fire in the South Korean city of Seongnam has reportedly trapped multiple individuals in a commercial building, according to a report by YTN television.

Footage aired by the network shows the structure, believed to be at least eight stories high, consumed by dense black smoke originating from its lower levels.

While emergency responders are addressing the situation, no casualties have been confirmed, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage the blaze and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025