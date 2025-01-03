Seongnam Building Blaze: Multiple People Trapped
A fire in a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, has reportedly trapped multiple people. The blaze is consuming the lower floors of an eight-story structure. No casualties have been confirmed yet. This incident is causing significant concern as emergency services respond to the ongoing situation.
A fire in the South Korean city of Seongnam has reportedly trapped multiple individuals in a commercial building, according to a report by YTN television.
Footage aired by the network shows the structure, believed to be at least eight stories high, consumed by dense black smoke originating from its lower levels.
While emergency responders are addressing the situation, no casualties have been confirmed, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage the blaze and ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
