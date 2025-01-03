Unlocking Asthma Treatment and Vaccine Longevity through Nasal Swabs and Platelet Insights

Researchers at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh are using nasal swabs to identify asthma subtypes in children, potentially revolutionizing personalized treatment for the condition, according to a study published in JAMA on Thursday. Asthma, a disease with variable mechanisms, known as endotypes, may benefit from this non-invasive diagnostic approach.

Traditionally, confirming asthma endotypes required genetic analysis of lung tissue obtained under anesthesia, a practice often avoided in pediatric cases. Researchers, however, have applied genetic tests to nasal cells collected from 459 children with asthma, a study led by Dr. Juan Celedon reveals. This discovery highlights the potential to develop more effective treatments, especially for less common T2-low endotypes.

In related research published in Nature Immunology, scientists have uncovered why some vaccines provide long-lasting immunity. Megakaryocytes, blood cells aiding in clot formation, influence vaccine durability. They discovered that RNA fragments from these cells inside platelets correlate with antibody longevity, paving the way for improved vaccine designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)