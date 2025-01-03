Left Menu

Unlocking Asthma Treatment and Vaccine Longevity through Nasal Swabs and Platelet Insights

Research using nasal swabs to identify asthma subtypes promises precise treatment. T2-high asthma may be less common than T2-low, suggesting a need for new treatments. Meanwhile, insights into why some vaccines offer lasting protection, involving megakaryocytes, could improve vaccine durability. Such findings advance understanding of respiratory conditions and immune responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:30 IST
Unlocking Asthma Treatment and Vaccine Longevity through Nasal Swabs and Platelet Insights

Researchers at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh are using nasal swabs to identify asthma subtypes in children, potentially revolutionizing personalized treatment for the condition, according to a study published in JAMA on Thursday. Asthma, a disease with variable mechanisms, known as endotypes, may benefit from this non-invasive diagnostic approach.

Traditionally, confirming asthma endotypes required genetic analysis of lung tissue obtained under anesthesia, a practice often avoided in pediatric cases. Researchers, however, have applied genetic tests to nasal cells collected from 459 children with asthma, a study led by Dr. Juan Celedon reveals. This discovery highlights the potential to develop more effective treatments, especially for less common T2-low endotypes.

In related research published in Nature Immunology, scientists have uncovered why some vaccines provide long-lasting immunity. Megakaryocytes, blood cells aiding in clot formation, influence vaccine durability. They discovered that RNA fragments from these cells inside platelets correlate with antibody longevity, paving the way for improved vaccine designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025