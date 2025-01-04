U.S. Approves Torpedo Sale to Saudi Arabia

The United States has sanctioned the potential sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia, a move that signifies ongoing defense collaboration between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department's approval of the arms deal includes the sale of equipment related to these torpedoes, with a total estimated value of $78.5 million.

RTX has been identified as the principal contractor for the transaction, underscoring its pivotal role in U.S. defense logistics and international military contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)