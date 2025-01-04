Left Menu

U.S. Approves Torpedo Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible arms deal with Saudi Arabia, involving the sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes and related equipment, potentially worth $78.5 million. RTX is the principal contractor. The deal reflects ongoing defense ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 01:56 IST
The United States has sanctioned the potential sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia, a move that signifies ongoing defense collaboration between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department's approval of the arms deal includes the sale of equipment related to these torpedoes, with a total estimated value of $78.5 million.

RTX has been identified as the principal contractor for the transaction, underscoring its pivotal role in U.S. defense logistics and international military contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

