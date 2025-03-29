Left Menu

Trump Administration to Merge USAID with State Department, Ending Independent Agency

The Trump administration has announced the termination of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) by merging it with the State Department effective July 1. The move will see USAID's functions absorbed and its independent status eliminated, leaving just 900 employees from an initial 10,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:54 IST
Employees of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) depart after being told they could go home, in Washington DC (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The Trump administration is set to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), merging it with the State Department by July 1, according to reports from The Hill. This strategy involves terminating the remaining USAID employees and fully integrating the agency's functions into the State Department.

By September 2, most of USAID's operations will either be transitioned to the State Department or concluded, with the plan reportedly designed to dissolve USAID as an independent entity. Jeremy Lewin, a recent USAID joiner, noted that such steps are in line with legal stipulations.

Secretary Rubio indicated that Congress has been briefed on this merger, which aims to have the State Department take over many of USAID's roles. However, which programs will endure this transition remains uncertain.

A memo to Congress, obtained by CNN, reveals that USAID's workforce has dwindled to 900 employees from a previous 10,000. These remaining employees will continue until July 1 or September 2 to oversee the agency's closure.

In a related development, President Trump issued an executive order to suspend union bargaining rights for various agencies, classifying USAID as a national security entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

