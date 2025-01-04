Left Menu

Haiti gangs crisis: Top rights expert decries attacks on hospitals

According to the rights expert, only 37 per cent of health facilities in Port-au-Prince are fully functional.

UN News | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:55 IST
Haiti gangs crisis: Top rights expert decries attacks on hospitals
Mr. O’Neill called on the international community to support Haitian authorities in combating insecurity and ensuring the right to health. Image Credit:

The UN’s top expert on human rights in Haiti on Friday condemned “intentional” attacks on hospitals, clinics and healthcare workers by armed gangs there, warning that medical facilities were already “near collapse”.

William O’Neill, who reports to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted an attack on the Bernard Mevs Hospital in Port-au-Prince on 17 December and the killing of several journalists and a police officer at the General Hospital on 24 December.

 

The victims were attending the hospital’s official reopening.

“Criminal gangs have murdered and kidnapped physicians, nurses and healthcare workers, including humanitarian workers,” Mr. O’Neill said in a statement, adding that gangs had “burned, ransacked and destroyed many hospitals and clinics, forcing many to close or suspend their operations”.

According to the rights expert, only 37 per cent of health facilities in Port-au-Prince are fully functional.

‘Precarious conditions’

They remain difficult to access because of unchecked gangland violence in the capital that has put millions of Haitians at risk, Mr O’Neill stressed.

He underscored “repeated threats to attack health premises” and cited reports that police officers were also allegedly involved.

“The Haitian people - including hundreds of thousands of children living in very precarious conditions - are once again paying the high price of this violence with their right to health severely hindered,” he lamented, expressing concern over the spread of diseases such as cholera and tuberculosis.

Journalists under attack

The attacks on 24 December also underscore the dangers faced by journalists in Haiti, with many being killed or fleeing the country due to death threats.

Mr. O’Neill called on the international community to support Haitian authorities in combating insecurity and ensuring the right to health.

“I urge the international community to do everything it can to help Haitian authorities to combat rampant insecurity and ensure the realization of the right to health, including unhindered access to health facilities, goods, and services,” he said.

He also stressed the need for the State to investigate and bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.

 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025