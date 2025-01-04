Tragedy in Jaisalmer: Child's Death Sparks Medical Negligence Probe
A three-year-old girl in Jaisalmer died after being administered an injection at a medicine store. The family claims negligence while the police await an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The incident occurred after a retired doctor prescribed the injection for her cold and cough.
A tragic incident occurred in Jaisalmer where a three-year-old girl passed away allegedly due to negligence following an administered injection at a local medicine store. Family members accuse the staff of the store, while authorities await autopsy results for a conclusive cause of death.
Ismail Khan, the girl's grandfather, reported that his granddaughter, Rabina, had been suffering from cold and cough. Seeking medical advice, he consulted a retired government doctor who prescribed an injection for her symptoms.
The injection was administered by a medicine store employee, after which Rabina became unconscious. Despite immediate medical assistance at a nearby hospital, she was declared dead. The incident has raised concerns about medical practices and accountability in local healthcare services.
