Left Menu

US Health Initiatives: Tackling Bird Flu, Alcohol Warnings, and More

The U.S. launches health-related initiatives: $306 million to monitor bird flu, a call for alcohol cancer warnings, nasal swab tests for asthma, and a focus on ultra-processed foods in California. The Surgeon General emphasizes cancer risks of alcohol, and the Justice Department highlights Oklahoma's mental health violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:29 IST
US Health Initiatives: Tackling Bird Flu, Alcohol Warnings, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is implementing crucial health measures as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invests $306 million in bird flu monitoring, amidst the spread in dairy herds and farm workers. This follows a severe human case of bird flu reported in Louisiana.

In a push for greater public health awareness, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called for alcohol labels to include cancer warnings. This effort reflects a broader intention to inform consumers about the risks associated with alcohol consumption, which has been linked to several types of cancer.

California is also taking action under Governor Gavin Newsom's directive to address the consumption of ultra-processed foods. This includes initiatives funded by public health programs to enhance access to fresh food, as part of the state's health improvement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025