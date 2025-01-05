US Health Initiatives: Tackling Bird Flu, Alcohol Warnings, and More

The United States is implementing crucial health measures as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invests $306 million in bird flu monitoring, amidst the spread in dairy herds and farm workers. This follows a severe human case of bird flu reported in Louisiana.

In a push for greater public health awareness, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called for alcohol labels to include cancer warnings. This effort reflects a broader intention to inform consumers about the risks associated with alcohol consumption, which has been linked to several types of cancer.

California is also taking action under Governor Gavin Newsom's directive to address the consumption of ultra-processed foods. This includes initiatives funded by public health programs to enhance access to fresh food, as part of the state's health improvement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)