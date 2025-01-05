Left Menu

From Meat Eater to Plant-Based: How Veganuary is Changing Minds

Veganuary encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet each January, sparking significant reductions in meat consumption and 'meat disgust.' Research shows shifts in attitudes and self-perception among participants, increasing success in maintaining long-term changes. Challenges include social settings, but benefits include health improvements and less environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Exeter | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:48 IST
From Meat Eater to Plant-Based: How Veganuary is Changing Minds
  • United Kingdom

In recent years, Veganuary has sparked interest worldwide, encouraging people to try a plant-based diet every January. The initiative has shown notable success, with many participants reporting a shift in their perception of meat and their self-identity as consumers.

University of Exeter studies indicate significant reductions in meat consumption among participants, with a rise in 'meat disgust' aligning with a more plant-friendly outlook. This change is supported by external research highlighting the benefits of plant-based diets on health and reduced environmental impact.

Despite success, participants face challenges such as social food dynamics and limited plant-based options. However, recipes, tips, and promotions during Veganuary provide substantial support, contributing to the campaign's growing influence each year.

