Left Menu

Unlocking the Mysteries of Cardiovascular Disease: A Call for Collaborative Research

The Department of Biotechnology calls for collaboration among researchers and clinicians on projects exploring cardiovascular health. The initiative aims to improve understanding of heart functions and develop early risk assessment strategies. Recognizing varied contributors to CVD, the demand for advanced research on cardiovascular consequences is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:48 IST
Unlocking the Mysteries of Cardiovascular Disease: A Call for Collaborative Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Biotechnology is urging collaboration among researchers, scientists, and clinicians for multicentric projects centered on 'Cardiovascular health and diseases', part of its chronic and lifestyle disease program. The projects aim to deepen insight into cardiovascular complications and cardiac function, along with developing strategies for early risk assessment.

According to their Expression of Interest (EOI) document, recent studies of the Global Burden of Diseases from 1990 to 2019 rank cardiovascular disease as a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in India. While metabolic drivers are known contributors, economic, social, and environmental causes also influence the pathways leading to these diseases. In light of the post-COVID-19 impact on cardiac health, new biological models are needed for better understanding and prevention.

The Department is inviting EOIs from academic institutions to create collaborative projects studying areas like cardiovascular consequences of viral infections and models for cardiac function understanding and drug discovery. These projects will tackle Cardio-metabolic Health challenges, focus on high-risk populations, and aim for novel biomarker and predictive algorithm development for early detection and prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025