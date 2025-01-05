Sainz's Dakar Challenge: A Tumble in the Dunes

Spain's seasoned rally driver Carlos Sainz, defending Dakar Rally champion, encountered a dramatic setback on Sunday when his Ford Raptor flipped amid the challenging Saudi desert dunes. During the 48-hour Chrono stage, Sainz stood motionless for more than 20 minutes after the incident.

The four-time Dakar winner, at the age of 62, aims for victory with a fifth different manufacturer. Despite resuming after the tumble at the 327km marker of the 947km stage, the extent of damage to his vehicle remains unknown.

At the 413km fuel stop, his Ford teammate Nani Roma led the pack, followed closely by local favorite Yazeed Al Rajhi and Dacia's Nasser Al Attiyah. This two-week event, taking place entirely in Saudi Arabia, will wrap up on January 17 at Shubaytah in the eastern Empty Quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)