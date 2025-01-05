Left Menu

Sainz's Dakar Challenge: A Tumble in the Dunes

Defending champion Carlos Sainz flipped his Ford Raptor during the Dakar Rally, spending over 20 minutes halted. Despite the setback, he resumed after the 327km point. The rally, spanning 947km and based in Saudi Arabia, concludes on January 17 at Shubaytah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:19 IST
Sainz's Dakar Challenge: A Tumble in the Dunes
Dakar Rally

Spain's seasoned rally driver Carlos Sainz, defending Dakar Rally champion, encountered a dramatic setback on Sunday when his Ford Raptor flipped amid the challenging Saudi desert dunes. During the 48-hour Chrono stage, Sainz stood motionless for more than 20 minutes after the incident.

The four-time Dakar winner, at the age of 62, aims for victory with a fifth different manufacturer. Despite resuming after the tumble at the 327km marker of the 947km stage, the extent of damage to his vehicle remains unknown.

At the 413km fuel stop, his Ford teammate Nani Roma led the pack, followed closely by local favorite Yazeed Al Rajhi and Dacia's Nasser Al Attiyah. This two-week event, taking place entirely in Saudi Arabia, will wrap up on January 17 at Shubaytah in the eastern Empty Quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025