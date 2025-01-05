Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up Against Respiratory Viruses with Proactive Measures

Delhi health authorities issued an advisory to prepare for respiratory challenges related to the Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV). A meeting led by Dr Vandana Bagga emphasized reporting and isolation protocols, ensuring medication, and monitoring amid increased illnesses in China, though no surge reported locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:39 IST
In a proactive move, Delhi health authorities released an advisory on Sunday to fortify defenses against potential respiratory health challenges, particularly related to the Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV).

Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, led a meeting with key medical officers to discuss strategic preparedness for such illnesses. Hospitals received instructions to diligently report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

Emphasis was placed on strict isolation protocols, universal precautions, and accurate monitoring of cases. The advisory comes in light of increased respiratory illnesses in China, but as of the latest data from January 2, 2025, there has been no significant local surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

