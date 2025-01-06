Left Menu

China's Strategic Plan to Combat Dementia Growth

China has unveiled a comprehensive national plan to combat the growing concerns of dementia among its aging population. The strategy aims to implement preventive and diagnostic measures by 2030, with a focus on dedicated care services. The plan responds to projected demographic shifts highlighting increasing elderly populations.

China has announced an ambitious national strategy aimed at addressing the escalating issue of dementia, which has become a significant societal concern as the nation's population ages. With an expected 40% increase in its elderly population by 2035, the plan targets the well-being of seniors and their families.

Fifteen governmental bodies, spearheaded by the National Health Commission, have outlined a series of seven tasks to tackle dementia by 2030. An official report highlights the country's burgeoning number of dementia cases, which represent nearly 30% of the global figure.

The comprehensive plan calls for a robust dementia prevention and control system, encompassing prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and care. The government also plans to expand care services significantly, ensuring that more than half of elderly care institutions feature dedicated dementia care units by 2030.

