Left Menu

West Bengal Vigilant Against HMPV: No Cases Detected

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed no cases of Human Metapneumovirus in the state, while cases have been found in Gujarat and Karnataka. The government has taken precautionary measures, despite global circulation of the virus. Banerjee also highlights the state's readiness for the Ganga Sagar Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:24 IST
West Bengal Vigilant Against HMPV: No Cases Detected
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has reassured its citizens, confirming that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been detected within the state. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst increasing concerns regarding the respiratory virus, with new cases emerging in Gujarat and Karnataka.

In a recent update, two HMPV cases were reported in Bangalore, while a two-month-old was diagnosed in Ahmedabad. Despite these developments, West Bengal remains unaffected. Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized that the state has already implemented precautionary measures, following a strategic meeting led by the chief secretary.

Banerjee, currently on a tour of Sagar Island preparing for the upcoming Ganga Sagar Mela, assured that the government's commitment to public health remains steadfast, recalling their proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry noted the virus's global circulation, stressing the importance of continued vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025