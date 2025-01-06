West Bengal Vigilant Against HMPV: No Cases Detected
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed no cases of Human Metapneumovirus in the state, while cases have been found in Gujarat and Karnataka. The government has taken precautionary measures, despite global circulation of the virus. Banerjee also highlights the state's readiness for the Ganga Sagar Mela.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has reassured its citizens, confirming that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been detected within the state. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst increasing concerns regarding the respiratory virus, with new cases emerging in Gujarat and Karnataka.
In a recent update, two HMPV cases were reported in Bangalore, while a two-month-old was diagnosed in Ahmedabad. Despite these developments, West Bengal remains unaffected. Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized that the state has already implemented precautionary measures, following a strategic meeting led by the chief secretary.
Banerjee, currently on a tour of Sagar Island preparing for the upcoming Ganga Sagar Mela, assured that the government's commitment to public health remains steadfast, recalling their proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry noted the virus's global circulation, stressing the importance of continued vigilance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
