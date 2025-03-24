Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy: Political Turmoil Unfolds

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strategically refrained from commenting on allegations of Karnataka ministers and MLAs being ensnared in honeytrap rackets, a scandal that has escalated into a major political crisis.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna revealed on Thursday during a legislative assembly session that approximately 48 MLAs from various political factions had allegedly been victimized by these rackets, which reportedly extend across the nation and involve several Union ministers.

As rumors circulated about Rajanna and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi heading to Delhi to brief senior party leaders on the situation in Karnataka, Rajanna's son Rajendra initiated discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, further fueling speculation about the growing controversy.

