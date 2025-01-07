Diet and Drugs: The Hidden Risks of Common Foods

A shift to a healthier diet is a popular resolution, but those on prescription medications must tread carefully. Certain foods and beverages can unexpectedly interact with medications, potentially altering their effects.

Grapefruit juice, for instance, can inhibit liver enzymes responsible for breaking down various drugs. This interaction may lead to a dangerous build-up of medications like ciclosporin and statins, posing a risk to users.

Similarly, pomegranate and cranberry juices may affect warfarin, while vitamin K-rich greens, dairy products, and beans each carry their own potential interactions. Experts advise patients to consult healthcare professionals before major diet changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)