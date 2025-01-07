Diet and Drugs: The Hidden Risks of Common Foods
While adopting a healthier diet can offer several benefits, those on prescription drugs should be cautious due to potential negative interactions with certain foods and drinks. Grapefruit, pomegranate, and cranberry juices, green leafy vegetables, milk, and beans can interfere with drug metabolism, affecting their efficacy and safety. Consulting healthcare professionals before making dietary changes is advisable.
A shift to a healthier diet is a popular resolution, but those on prescription medications must tread carefully. Certain foods and beverages can unexpectedly interact with medications, potentially altering their effects.
Grapefruit juice, for instance, can inhibit liver enzymes responsible for breaking down various drugs. This interaction may lead to a dangerous build-up of medications like ciclosporin and statins, posing a risk to users.
Similarly, pomegranate and cranberry juices may affect warfarin, while vitamin K-rich greens, dairy products, and beans each carry their own potential interactions. Experts advise patients to consult healthcare professionals before major diet changes.
