Left Menu

Nagpur HMPV Cases: Unfounded Panic Amid Laboratory Testing

Two suspected Human Metapneumovirus cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra, raised concerns; however, officials confirmed the patients are in good health. Samples have been sent for further testing to AIIMS and NIV. District Collector Vipin Itankar assured the public there's no need for panic, with no confirmed cases in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:45 IST
Nagpur HMPV Cases: Unfounded Panic Amid Laboratory Testing
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have been reported, but both patients are reportedly doing well. Samples from the patients have been dispatched for further analysis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Despite media reports suggesting HMPV presence in Nagpur, District Collector Vipin Itankar clarified that two children, aged seven and 14, treated on an outpatient basis at a private hospital, have been marked as suspected, with samples now undergoing rigorous testing. The children were discharged in stable condition.

Itankar emphasized there is no current evidence of HMPV patients in Nagpur and reassured the public to remain calm. Meanwhile, five confirmed cases have been documented in other Indian states, namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025