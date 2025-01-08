Noah and Isla Top New Zealand's Most Popular Baby Names for 2024

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced the annual list of New Zealand’s most popular baby names for 2024, with Noah and Isla securing the top spots for boys and girls, respectively.

“For the second consecutive year, Noah has claimed the number one spot for boys with 250 babies sharing the name,” said Ms. van Velden. “Isla has returned as the most popular girls’ name after narrowly missing out in 2023, with 190 baby Islas. This marks the third time in five years that Isla has topped the list for girls and the fourth year Noah has appeared in the top two.”

In 2024, the Department of Internal Affairs registered 59,199 births, recording a total of 19,404 unique names, reflecting the creativity and diversity of New Zealand parents.

“There was some regional variation in baby name preferences last year,” Ms. van Velden noted. “Jack was the most popular boys' name in the South Island, leading in Canterbury, Otago, and Southland, while Noah reigned supreme in the North Island, particularly in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, and Northland. For girls, a variety of names held the top spot across regions, including Charlotte, Isla, Amelia, Lily, Harper, Aria, and Ella.”

The Influence of Public Figures

The names of political leaders also made appearances on the list. “Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s first name was chosen for 24 newborns, while Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters had fewer than five babies named Winston. Minister David Seymour shared his first name with 62 babies, and my own name, Brooke, was given to 14 baby girls,” Ms. van Velden added with a smile.

The Importance of Registration

Registering a newborn is a vital first step in establishing a legal identity, ensuring children can access their rights and benefits as they grow. The Department of Internal Affairs offers SmartStart, a quick and free online platform for parents to register their babies. The platform also provides guidance on a range of topics, from childcare options to financial assistance for families.

The Department recommends registering babies within the first two months of birth to streamline access to services.

Exploring Baby Name Trends

For families and name enthusiasts interested in exploring historical trends, the Department of Internal Affairs has made data available dating back to 1954. This resource showcases the evolving preferences in New Zealand's baby naming culture.

To view the full list of 2024’s top baby names and those from previous years, visit the SmartStart website: https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/news/baby-names.

Reflecting on Cultural Identity

The diverse range of names reflects New Zealand’s multicultural identity, with traditional names like Aria and Maori-inspired names gaining popularity in recent years. These trends highlight the country’s unique blend of heritage and modern influences.

The announcement of this year’s baby names once again captures a snapshot of the values, culture, and inspirations shaping New Zealand families.