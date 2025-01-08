The Future of Affordable Care: A Tense Political Battleground

A landmark 24 million Americans are now enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, setting a new record for the health legislation championed by former President Barack Obama. While celebrated by Democrats, the program's future hangs in uncertainty under a Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

President Joe Biden, in an effort to bolster the ACA, passed legislation offering billions in tax credits to expand qualifications and reduce costs for millions, allowing many to pay minimal premiums. However, these credits are set to expire this year unless Congress enacts new legislation, sparking a fierce advocacy effort from healthcare entities.

As Republicans, historically critics of the ACA, re-evaluate their stance, the healthcare debate grows hotter. The GOP remains split, with figures like Sen. Lisa Murkowski advocating to maintain tax credits amidst concerns about rising costs, while others call for closer scrutiny of ACA enrollment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)