Punjab's Proactive Measures Against Human Metapneumovirus

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh examined the state's preparedness for a potential human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh emphasized that no cases have emerged in the region, assuring residents there is no reason for alarm. He addressed concerns at Rajindra Hospital, explaining that HMPV is a flu-like virus with mild symptoms, distinct from the severe COVID-19 virus.

The Punjab government has launched proactive initiatives in anticipation of a possible spread, collaborating with the National Institute of Virology, India's Health Ministry, and the World Health Organization. These efforts include a video conference with state civil surgeons to outline potential guidelines, under the vigilant supervision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

