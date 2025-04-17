Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals

Current global health news reveals a host of crucial updates affecting drug markets, pandemic preparedness, and regulatory approvals. The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China threatens to increase costs for popular American pharmaceuticals in China, according to recent regulator data.

In a significant development, the World Health Organization members have reached an agreement on pandemic preparedness and response strategies, aiming to improve global resilience against future health crises. Concurrently, the European Commission has approved a groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug by Eisai and Biogen, marking a significant advancement in treating the disease.

Amid these international developments, U.S. health policy remains in the spotlight. The Trump administration is taking steps to introduce new tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, highlighting national security concerns. Additionally, autism rates among U.S. children have reached a record high, while Texas battles rising measles cases, prompting federal intervention.

