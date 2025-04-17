Left Menu

Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals

This health news brief highlights key developments including the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on drug costs, WHO's new pandemic preparedness plan, EU's approval of a new Alzheimer's drug, and various U.S. health policy changes under the Trump administration, alongside a rise in autism rates and measles cases in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:33 IST
Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Current global health news reveals a host of crucial updates affecting drug markets, pandemic preparedness, and regulatory approvals. The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China threatens to increase costs for popular American pharmaceuticals in China, according to recent regulator data.

In a significant development, the World Health Organization members have reached an agreement on pandemic preparedness and response strategies, aiming to improve global resilience against future health crises. Concurrently, the European Commission has approved a groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug by Eisai and Biogen, marking a significant advancement in treating the disease.

Amid these international developments, U.S. health policy remains in the spotlight. The Trump administration is taking steps to introduce new tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, highlighting national security concerns. Additionally, autism rates among U.S. children have reached a record high, while Texas battles rising measles cases, prompting federal intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025