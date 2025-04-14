Global Pact on Pandemic Preparedness Nearing Completion

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on the brink of finalizing a treaty aimed at strengthening global readiness for future pandemics. Sources involved in the discussions revealed that the negotiations have been ongoing for three years and are set to resume soon.

The new treaty seeks to establish legally binding protocols to fortify global defenses against emerging pathogens, particularly in light of the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which claimed millions of lives worldwide from 2020 to 2022.

In a concurrent health challenge, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports a rise in measles cases, tallying 541 statewide. The outbreak, most concentrated in Gaines County, highlights the ongoing struggle against the spread of infectious diseases across state lines in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)