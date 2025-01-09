The Leafy Elixir: Exploring the Health Benefits of Olive Leaves

Adelaide, Jan 9 (The Conversation) - Olive leaves, long a staple in Mediterranean healthcare, are now recognized for their significant health benefits, notably attributed to their high antioxidant content. While olive oil is renowned, the nutrient-packed leaves are proving to be equally beneficial.

Recent studies reveal that olive leaf extract has the potential to mitigate various health risks, including heart disease and diabetes, by lowering blood pressure and improving blood lipid levels. The presence of oleuropein, a powerful antioxidant, is central to these benefits. However, the results across studies remain inconsistent, prompting a call for more comprehensive research.

Despite their bitterness, olive leaves can be consumed as tea or added to food products, enhancing antioxidant intake. Though non-toxic, individuals considering olive leaf extract, especially those with existing health conditions, should consult healthcare professionals before use.

(With inputs from agencies.)